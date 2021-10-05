 Skip to main content
ESPN graphic of Jon Gruden and Chucky dancing went viral

October 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jon Gruden Chucky graphic

ESPN punches up its “Monday Night Football” broadcasts with some proprietary animation graphics. During the Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers Week 4 game on Monday night, they drew some attention for an extra special graphic.

After the Raiders started to make a second half comeback against the Chargers, ESPN showed a graphic of Jon Gruden dancing next to the Chucky character from the “Child’s Play” horror movies. Chucky, of course, is Gruden’s nickname for his resemblance to the horror character.

People online reacted instantly to the graphic:

If you ask me, this was their greatest graphic yet. You have to love the way Gruden was twisting like John Travolta in “Pulp Fiction.” The only question is whether that was Gruden pictured or Frank Caliendo dressed as Gruden.

