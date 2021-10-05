ESPN graphic of Jon Gruden and Chucky dancing went viral

ESPN punches up its “Monday Night Football” broadcasts with some proprietary animation graphics. During the Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers Week 4 game on Monday night, they drew some attention for an extra special graphic.

After the Raiders started to make a second half comeback against the Chargers, ESPN showed a graphic of Jon Gruden dancing next to the Chucky character from the “Child’s Play” horror movies. Chucky, of course, is Gruden’s nickname for his resemblance to the horror character.

People online reacted instantly to the graphic:

Someone arrest the Monday Night Football graphics guy pic.twitter.com/KOmsFZExaT — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 5, 2021

The graphic from which all #MNFgraphics will be judged. pic.twitter.com/qh5AVrN39O — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 5, 2021

Somebody at ESPN spent the week making this. pic.twitter.com/1LNIN1kh0Z — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 5, 2021

The Monday Night Football graphics team is going to go buck wild when they get to make something for Steve Belichickpic.twitter.com/zlDOlDrWJn — Covers (@Covers) October 5, 2021

Gruden & Chucky dancing, shut it down for the year pic.twitter.com/vjLZwUf1vP — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 5, 2021

If you ask me, this was their greatest graphic yet. You have to love the way Gruden was twisting like John Travolta in “Pulp Fiction.” The only question is whether that was Gruden pictured or Frank Caliendo dressed as Gruden.