New information emerges about ex-Bears DC Alan Williams

Former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams cited a need to take care of his health and family as the reason he stepped down earlier this week, but it has since become clear that there is more to the situation than that.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “Sunday NFL Countdown” that Williams did not resign over criminal activity. The situation did involve “inappropriate activity,” however, and the Bears’ human resources department was involved.

"I'm told it was not criminal activity, but it was inappropriate, and the Bears' HR department was involved in the decision for Alan Williams to step aside."- Adam Schefter pic.twitter.com/zWIxTGpWd4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

There have also been reports that a forensic vehicle was parked outside the Bears’ facility the day Williams resigned. Dianna Russini of The Athletic was told by multiple leagues sources that that is standard procedure after an employee parts ways with an NFL organization.

Williams’ house was reportedly raided by the FBI prior to his resignation. The exact nature of the investigation remains unclear.

A former running back at William & Mary and college teammate of Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott, Williams has coached in the NFL since 2001. He was in his second season as the Bears’ defensive coordinator. This was his second NFL defensive coordinator role, as he served as the Minnesota Vikings’ DC from 2012-2013.