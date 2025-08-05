Everyone had the same reaction to Rams extending star player

The Los Angeles Rams signed star running back Kyren Williams to an extension on Tuesday, and many people had the same reaction to the deal.

Williams has agreed to a 3-year, $33 million deal with the Rams that includes $23 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. In addition to being great news for Williams, the contract should have a significant impact on another player who is currently seeking a new deal.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook made the decision on Sunday to begin sitting out training camp practices amid a contract dispute with the team. When asked why he has changed his approach after practicing last week, Cook kept repeating the same one-word response.

Fans and the media believe Cook’s representation should now run back to the negotiating table with the Bills.

live look at james cook pic.twitter.com/MNHC6Omt9K — Tyler Loechner (@LoechnerNFL) August 5, 2025

James Cook right now: pic.twitter.com/OfyyrNfNRl — RotoBot AI (@rotobot_ai) August 5, 2025

Kyren Williams new deal caps out James Cook's worth at $12 million per, max, in my opinion.



if James Cook said no to three years at $11-12 million per, then he has a serious ego and/or agent problem. — Patrick Moran (Talking Buffalo) (@PatrickMoranTB) August 5, 2025

Kyren Williams' 3-year, $33M deal is now a precedent and framework for James Cook. This is going to be the deal for him — Kevin Massare (@KevinMassare) August 5, 2025

Kyren Williams contract is exactly what James Cook should take before he gets less.



Kyren out snapped him, had more yards, 2 less touchdowns & they are similar in the blocking game (edge to Kyren)



This is another example of the piss poor job Cook’s agent is doing #Billsmafia — Randall Slifer (@RandallSlifer) August 5, 2025

The $11 million average annual salary places Williams just outside the top-five highest-paid running backs in the NFL. Cook has reportedly been seeking to become one of the highest-paid backs in the league, but his production is a lot more similar to Williams’ than it is to Saquon Barkley’s, who currently earns $20 million per year.

Williams had 1,299 rushing yards last season and 1,114 rushing yards in 2023. He scored 14 rushing touchdowns in 2024 and 12 in 2023. Williams added 388 total receiving yards and 5 total receiving touchdowns across the two seasons.

Cook had 1,009 rushing yards last season and 1,122 the year before. He led the NFL with 16 rushing scores in 2024. He has been slightly more productive than Williams in the passing game with 703 total receiving yards and 6 combined receiving touchdowns over the last two seasons.

The numbers are very comparable, so Williams’ extension should set the framework for a Cook deal.