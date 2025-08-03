Bills RB James Cook repeats 1-word response after refusal to practice

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook chose not to practice at training camp on Sunday, and he provided a very simple one-word explanation for the decision.

Cook is in the final year of his rookie contract and has been seeking a new deal. He participated fully in the first week of training camp, but he sat out on Sunday and was only seen riding an exercise bike off to the side.

When reporters asked Cook for the reason he sat out practice, he continued to repeat the word “business.” He had the same response when asked if he plans to practice on Monday.

Bills RB James Cook asked why he didn’t practice today?



“Business.”



Followed up with if he’ll practice tomorrow: “Business.”



Kept repeating “business” over and over. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 3, 2025

Though he has been open about wanting an extension, Cook has made sure to avoid being fined by the Bills. He also attended mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason and made it clear that money was the motivation.

Cook may have believed that he could get contract negotiations going in the right direction by not holding out from training camp. His decision to sit out on Sunday and explanation for doing so suggest that has not happened.

Cook has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and made the Pro Bowl both years. He led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns last year and has been the focus of Buffalo’s running game.

Earlier this offseason, Cook made a move in his personal life that had some wondering if he was planning to part ways with the Bills. That speculation is only going to grow now.