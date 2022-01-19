Ex-Texans DE takes shot at ‘circus’ in Houston

One former Houston Texans player is letting us know how he really feels about his old team.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu, who was acquired in a November trade with the Texans, spoke on Wednesday about the difference between the two teams.

“It’s definitely not a circus show here,” said Omenihu of the 49ers, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. “The leadership between coach and GM doesn’t seem like a power struggle. It seems like they’re on the same page… They make it very clear what they want.”

Omenihu, 24, was drafted by Houston in 2019 and spent three seasons with them before getting traded. Now he is thriving on a San Francisco team that is making some noise in this year’s playoffs. Omenihu even got to troll some opposing fans in a win last week.

The former University of Texas star Omenihu was in Houston during the era when Bill O’Brien was both head coach and general manager, so he did not appear to be referring to O’Brien with his dig. Instead, Omenihu seemed to be referring to current Texans GM Nick Caserio as well as former Texans head coach David Culley, who was just fired by the team.

In retrospect, the Culley hiring looked doomed from the very beginning. Now Omenihu is hinting that there were also issues between Culley and Caserio that may have ultimately done Culley in.

