 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 16, 2022

Charles Omenihu, Dontae Johnson troll Cowboys fans with wave

January 16, 2022
by Larry Brown

Charles Omenihu waves

Some San Francisco 49ers players had some fun trolling Cowboys fans late in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game.

The Niners were leading the Cowboys 23-17 with a minute left and thought they had sealed the game with a first down run.

The successful play led some 49ers players to troll Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium with waves.

Hear are Texas native Charles Omenihu and his teammate, Dontae Johnson, being petty with waves:

The game wasn’t even over at that point, as the Cowboys got the ball back and made things interesting. Ultimately, Omenihu, Johnson and the 49ers did get the best of Dallas and walked out with a big W.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus