Charles Omenihu, Dontae Johnson troll Cowboys fans with wave

Some San Francisco 49ers players had some fun trolling Cowboys fans late in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game.

The Niners were leading the Cowboys 23-17 with a minute left and thought they had sealed the game with a first down run.

The successful play led some 49ers players to troll Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium with waves.

Hear are Texas native Charles Omenihu and his teammate, Dontae Johnson, being petty with waves:

Niners players trolling Cowboys fans and waving goodbye pic.twitter.com/VpTBe64oqQ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 17, 2022

The game wasn’t even over at that point, as the Cowboys got the ball back and made things interesting. Ultimately, Omenihu, Johnson and the 49ers did get the best of Dallas and walked out with a big W.