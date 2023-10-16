Extent of Justin Fields’ thumb injury revealed

Justin Fields suffered a thumb injury during the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and it sounds like the quarterback could potentially miss more than one game.

Fields suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand when he was tackled by Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter in the third quarter. He was able to pop the thumb back into place but could not grip a football.

On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is unlikely to play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Eberflus said Fields’ timetable for return will “come down to grip strength.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Fields will be out for however long it takes the swelling in his thumb to subside.

Bears’ QB Justin Fields’ dislocated thumb is expected to keep him out, in the words of a source, for “however long it takes for swelling and stiffness to reside and strength to come back so he can grip a ball.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2023

In other words, Fields is out indefinitely.

Rookie Tyson Bagent replaced Fields following the injury. Eberflus did not name a starter for Week 7, but Bagent is the most likely option.