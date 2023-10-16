 Skip to main content
Extent of Justin Fields’ thumb injury revealed

October 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Justin Fields in a practice uniform

May 15, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields suffered a thumb injury during the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and it sounds like the quarterback could potentially miss more than one game.

Fields suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand when he was tackled by Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter in the third quarter. He was able to pop the thumb back into place but could not grip a football.

On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is unlikely to play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Eberflus said Fields’ timetable for return will “come down to grip strength.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Fields will be out for however long it takes the swelling in his thumb to subside.

In other words, Fields is out indefinitely.

Rookie Tyson Bagent replaced Fields following the injury. Eberflus did not name a starter for Week 7, but Bagent is the most likely option.

Chicago Bears, Justin Fields
