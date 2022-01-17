Ezekiel Elliott admits to playing through significant injury

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been hobbled for a significant portion of the season. After Sunday’s playoff loss, he finally revealed exactly what he has been dealing with.

Elliott admitted to reporters following the Cowboys’ 23-17 loss to San Francisco that he had been playing with a partially torn PCL. The running back added that he did not anticipate needing surgery to correct the issue.

While it was no secret that Elliott was hobbled, the Cowboys never divulged much about the true nature of his injury. Elliott never wanted time off, and Jerry Jones was always bullish about his health and production. Considering Elliott only hit the 50 rushing yard mark twice in his final nine games, it’s pretty obvious he was impacted more than Dallas wanted everyone to believe.

Elliott was limited to 31 yards on 12 carries in Sunday’s playoff loss. His backup, Tony Pollard, only got four touches in the running game.

Photo: Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports