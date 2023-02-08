Ezekiel Elliott willing to make sacrifice to stay with Cowboys?

Ezekiel Elliott has said he is hoping to remain with the Dallas Cowboys, but there is virtually no chance the team will want him back under his current contract. That may be just fine with the veteran running back.

Elliott has four years and roughly $50 million remaining on his contract. The Cowboys would incur a dead salary cap hit of $11.86 million if they cut him, which is significantly less than the $16 million Elliott would count toward the cap in 2023 if he returns under his current deal.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, executives at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., last week predicted that Elliott will “take a large pay cut” and return to the Cowboys next season.

Elliott rushed for 876 yards and averaged 3.8 yards per carry this season, which were both career-worsts. He was outplayed by Tony Pollard, who had 1,007 rushing yards and added 371 receiving yards. Pollard scored 12 total touchdowns.

Pollard is set to become a free agent, and the Cowboys are widely expected to use the franchise tag on him. That may make it even less appealing for them to bring Elliott back, unless Zeke is willing to sign an extremely team-friendly new deal. He seemed to make his stance clear on his future in Dallas after the season ended.