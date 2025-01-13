 Skip to main content
Fans all think Cowboys need to hire 1 specific head coach

January 13, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Ben JohnsonDallas Cowboys
Cowboys helmet on the field

Cowboys helmet on the field

The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with Mike McCarthy, and one name has immediately generated buzz as the team’s search for a new head coach begins.

McCarthy’s current contract with the Cowboys is set to expire on Tuesday. The two sides had been discussing an extension, but they reportedly decided on Monday that they are not going to be able to come to an agreement.

Almost immediately after news broke that McCarthy is out in Dallas, fans started speculating that Jerry Jones and company will go after one of the hottest names on the head coach market. That would be Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

We know Jones loves to make a big splash and is not afraid to spend money. We also know that Johnson has already been selective when considering head coach jobs and is expected to do the same this year.

There is no bigger head coach job in American sports than the one that is now vacant in Dallas. It would hardly be a surprise if that appealed to Johnson, especially since the Cowboys have a roster that went 12-5 three straight years before they were ravaged by injuries this season. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both signed massive contract extensions last offseason, so Johnson would not have to worry about finding a quarterback and top wide receiver.

Johnson is said to have interest in at least one surprising head coach job, but it would not be a shock if the Cowboys moved to the top of his list.