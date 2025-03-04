Fans all said the same thing about Jets releasing Davante Adams

The New York Jets have officially moved on from Davante Adams, and many people are convinced they already know where the star wide receiver is going to end up — with Aaron Rodgers.

Adams was informed on Tuesday that he will be released by the Jets, according to multiple reports. New York had tried to trade Adams, but they could not find a team interested in giving up assets and paying the All-Pro the $38.3 million he owed next season.

The Jets are also planning to cut Rodgers in the coming days. Now that both Adams and Rodgers are free to sign with any team, many fans believe they will want to remain teammates.

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) takes the field for warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Rodgers and Adams were teammates together for several years on the Green Bay Packers. The Jets were hoping that acquiring Adams via trade last season would give Rodgers a favorite weapon and help turn things around. Instead, the Jets continued to struggle and finished 5-12.

Even if Rodgers and Adams want to continue to play together, they might have trouble finding a team that wants both of them. The 32-year-old Adams will likely draw far more interest than Rodgers, who will turn 42 next season.

Adams is said to be intrigued by three playoff contending teams on the West Coast. If his priority is trying to win a Super Bowl, it probably would not make sense for him to follow Rodgers to a new team.