Fans all said the same thing about Colts’ gross stadium food item

The Indianapolis Colts may have one of the most unappealing food items in sports.

Pretzels are an extremely popular snack at sporting events, but the Colts have managed to show us that there is nothing appetizing about a horseshoe-shaped pretzel. The pretzel, which was first introduced last year, began circulating on social media ahead of Indy’s upcoming Saturday preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Simply put, the pretzel looks like a giant turd.

Fans have had predictable reactions to the snack, which the Colts must have thought was cleverly designed.

Expectations surrounding the Colts are fairly low headed into the 2025. They have yet to name a starting quarterback between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, but there is very little optimism surrounding either player.

The Colts went 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Unless they become one of the surprise teams of 2025, they are probably going to hear plenty more jokes about their horseshoe-shaped pretzel.