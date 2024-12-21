Fans said the same thing after Patrick Mahomes’ rushing touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not look any worse for wear in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Despite suffering a high ankle sprain in last Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Mahomes started for the Chiefs in their Week 16 game on Saturday against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Not only did Mahomes start, but he did not look injured in the slightest.

Mahomes scrambled for 27 yards on two carries on the Chiefs’ opening drive, capping it off with a 15-yard touchdown run. At no point did he show any ill effects from his injury, prompting social media to joke about the quarterback’s unbelievable ability to play through pain.

Mahomes’s ankle continues to heal faster than any injury in history pic.twitter.com/4YrpCfTz4A — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 21, 2024

Patrick Mahomes scrambling like that less than a week after a high ankle sprain is nuts. Guy has Wolverine-level healing ability. — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) December 21, 2024

Patrick Mahomes Ankle pic.twitter.com/GwCy5k6kNu — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 21, 2024

Every time Mahomes is hurt pic.twitter.com/DGmyDPn9Fn — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) December 21, 2024

Mahomes looked legitimately hurt last Sunday and did not return to the game, though it was late in the fourth quarter and the Chiefs were up by two touchdowns. Even his head coach is stunned by how injuries that are significant on paper never seem to hinder him on gameday. It has even become a running joke at this point.

That touchdown run by Mahomes marked the first points of the game and helped put the Chiefs up 7-0.

The star quarterback entered play Saturday with 3,348 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes this season. Those are not the gaudy numbers most have come to expect of him, but there is no question that he excels at this point of the season.