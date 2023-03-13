Former Jets QB signs with AFC East rival

A former New York Jets quarterback is signing with a division rival.

The Miami Dolphins on Monday agreed to a two-year deal with Mike White. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the deal is worth up to $16 million.

White was a fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. They waived him in 2019, and the Jets picked him up, keeping him for four seasons.

Though White was added by the Jets in 2019, it wasn’t until 2021 that he got his first opportunity to play.

White appeared in four games in 2021, passing for 953 yards 5 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He appeared in four games last season as well, passing for 1,192 yards, 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He also rushed for a TD.

White was popular in the Jets’ locker room last season. His teammates wore a T-shirt supporting him ahead of a game. Not only did he give them an alternative to Zach Wilson, but he also showed great toughness after getting beat up badly against the Bills.

The Dolphins recently picked up their 5th-year contract option on Tua Tagovailoa for 2023, so he should be set as the team’s starter. White looks like the backup and Skylar Thompson the third-string quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater and Mike Glennon, who both were on Miami’s roster last season, are free agents.