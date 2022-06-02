Frank Gore signs 1-day contract with NFL team

Frank Gore is not going to play in the NFL in 2022, but the former Pro Bowl running back is still signing with a team.

Gore will sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, according to Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group. That will allow him to retire as a member of the organization, which is something that he recently said is important to him. The Niners are planning to have a ceremony with Gore on Thursday afternoon.

Gore played a total of 16 seasons in the NFL, which is an eternity for a running back. The first 10 of those were spent in San Francisco.

Gore ranks third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with 16,000 yards. He averaged 4.3 yards per career during his career and made five Pro Bowls.

While he initially expressed interest in playing last season, Gore did not sign with a team. The 39-year-old instead turned his focus to professional boxing. He made his boxing debut in a loss to a former NBA player a few months ago.