Frank Gore charged after alleged domestic violence incident

Frank Gore was involved in an alleged domestic violence incident last month, and the former NFL running back is now facing an assault charge.

The Atlantic City Police Department told TMZ on Tuesday that they responded to a domestic violence call at the Tropicana Atlantic City Hotel in New Jersey on July 31. When they got there, a 28-year-old women was speaking with hotel security about an alleged incident but “did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time.”

Police still opened an investigation, and Gore was charged with simple assault this week. The charge was described as being “related to the domestic violence incident.” There were no further details disclosed.

Court records show that Gore, 39, is due in court for a hearing in October.

Gore played in the NFL for 16 seasons, the first 10 of which were with the San Francisco 49ers. He signed a one-day contract with them earlier this offseason to retire as a member of the franchise. Gore ranks third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with 16,000 yards. He averaged 4.3 yards per career during his career and made five Pro Bowls.

While he initially expressed interest in playing last season, Gore did not sign with a team. The 39-year-old instead turned his focus to professional boxing. He made his boxing debut in a loss to a former NBA player a few months ago.