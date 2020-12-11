Frustrated Bill Belichick ‘flung his whiteboard’ during Patriots-Rams game

Bill Belichick got frustrated with his defense as the New England Patriots struggled early against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

The Pats fell behind 17-0 against the Rams and allowed 10 points on the Rams’ first two possessions of the game. After the Patriots got stopped on a 4th-and-goal play from the Rams’ 2, FOX went to reporter Kristina Pink.

FOX showed footage of the Patriots’ defense gathered around Bill and Steve Belichick.

“Bill Belichick gathered his defense on the sideline, addressed the team,” Pink said.

She also said she was “sensing some frustration. [Bill] kind of flung his whiteboard after the fact.”

Belichick is no different from most people and gets upset when things aren’t going well, but it’s not like him to fling a board. But that’s what Pink says he did.

Belichick’s Patriots have recovered with four wins in their last five games to get to 6-6 on the season entering the Week 14 game against the Rams. Falling behind 17-0 in the first half was a big setback. This report also shows that despite what his son is doing, Bill is still a big commander on defense.