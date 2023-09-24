Garrett Wilson explains animated sideline exchange with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson and Garrett Wilson had an animated exchange on the sideline during the New York Jets’ loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the wide receiver did not exactly hide his frustration after the game.

The Jets had more than enough chances to beat the Patriots, but they were unable to get anything going on offense. Zach Wilson finished 18/36 for 157 yards in the 15-10 loss. New York managed just 38 yards rushing. During the second half, Garrett and Zach were seen having passionate discussions on more than one occasion.

And it begins 👀 Garrett Wilson upset with Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/0xprBA9fTU — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) September 24, 2023

The exchange above went viral, but neither Zach nor Garrett seemed all that worked up. Things looked a bit more heated at a different point in the second half.

Garrett Wilson was livid on the sideline. Went up to Zach Wilson and was yelling something at him#Jets pic.twitter.com/fKCbwLCY4B — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) September 24, 2023

Garrett shared some of his frustration with the media after the game. The second-year receiver was asked what he, Zach and Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett were talking about on the sideline.

"Just frustration that we're not moving the ball" Garrett Wilson shares what was behind the video of him on the sidelines: pic.twitter.com/tkUwz9iInT — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 24, 2023

“Just frustration that we’re not moving the ball,” Garrett said. “That’s what it was. Our defense was stringing together some stops and I felt like it was time to go and put some points on the board, that’s all.”

Garrett also told reporters he does not feel like he has been put in a position to showcase his full potential.

"I feel like I'm in a really good spot as far as my ability. I don't feel like I've been able to put that on display and that's for multiple reasons. I don't know what it may be." – Garrett Wilson pic.twitter.com/uHuO3S9gUo — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 24, 2023

When asked if he thought the Jets did enough to exploit New England’s secondary, which was dealing with some injuries, Garrett simply replied “no.” A reporter followed up by asking if the receiver felt gameplanning was an issue, and Wilson said “that’s above my pay grade.”

Very few people were more excited than Garrett Wilson when the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers. The two then appeared to be show some great chemistry during camp. You can understand why Garrett is unable to hide his discontent about the quarterback downgrade.

Things are getting ugly in New York, to say the least. Running back Michael Carter was also shown yelling at a position coach during Sunday’s game (video here).