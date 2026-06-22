Geno Smith investigated amid assault allegations

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was investigated for assault after allegations against him spread on social media Sunday.

Police were called to Smith’s home in Florida to investigate an alleged battery, according to Edward Lewis of the California Post. TMZ Sports reported that an investigation is ongoing, while ESPN’s Rich Cimini cited police who said no arrests were made and the case is being “reviewed.”

On the assault allegation against Jets QB Geno Smith:



From the Davie (Fla) Police: Police responded to a call at Smith's home yesterday. No arrests were made.



A police spokesperson: "It is not an active case, but is still being reviewed before (a report) can be released."… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 22, 2026

Speculation about Smith and his conduct began Sunday after a woman who identified herself as Kristen posted a video accusing Smith of attacking her, which also included an image of Smith seemingly talking to police. In a caption, she alleged that Smith “HATES taking care of his special needs kid and can’t be left alone with him.”

The mother of Smith’s son seemingly disputed the allegations, posting an image of Smith and his son and writing that Smith “is and always has been more than capable of taking care of his son.”

The mother of that child is saying Geno takes care of his son. He might be marked safe from the accusations pic.twitter.com/4x38U9f9Iw — Chickens and Mentals Caretaker (@_danchu) June 22, 2026

Smith’s son Seven was born in 2019.

Smith is preparing for his first season back with the New York Jets following an offseason trade. He was at the team’s minicamp in New Jersey last week.