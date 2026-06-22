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Geno Smith investigated amid assault allegations

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Geno Smith smiles
Jun 10, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks on during the team stretch during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was investigated for assault after allegations against him spread on social media Sunday.

Police were called to Smith’s home in Florida to investigate an alleged battery, according to Edward Lewis of the California Post. TMZ Sports reported that an investigation is ongoing, while ESPN’s Rich Cimini cited police who said no arrests were made and the case is being “reviewed.”

Speculation about Smith and his conduct began Sunday after a woman who identified herself as Kristen posted a video accusing Smith of attacking her, which also included an image of Smith seemingly talking to police. In a caption, she alleged that Smith “HATES taking care of his special needs kid and can’t be left alone with him.”

The mother of Smith’s son seemingly disputed the allegations, posting an image of Smith and his son and writing that Smith “is and always has been more than capable of taking care of his son.”

Smith’s son Seven was born in 2019.

Smith is preparing for his first season back with the New York Jets following an offseason trade. He was at the team’s minicamp in New Jersey last week.

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