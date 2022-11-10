Geno Smith has great response to Russell Wilson high knees question

Geno Smith and Russell Wilson have been arguably the two most surprising quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but for much different reasons. That does not mean the Seattle Seahawks star is interested in taking shots at his predecessor.

The Seahawks traveled overseas this week to prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL’s first ever Germany game. When Wilson and the Denver Broncos flew to London earlier this season, Wilson famously told reporters he was doing high knees on the airplane while his teammates were sleeping. A reporter asked Smith on Thursday if he did the same.

Smith made it clear he was not going to be baited into mocking Wilson.

Geno Smith, asked if he did any high knees on the flight, tells questioner "man I feel like you're trying to do something here.'' Says saved the high knees for the field. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 10, 2022

It would be an understatement to say Smith has outplayed Wilson this season. The former second-round pick is playing at an MVP level. He has thrown for 2,199 yards, 15 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while leading Seattle to a shocking 6-3 record. Wilson, on the other hand, has just 6 touchdowns in seven games. Denver’s offense has been a total disaster.

One member of the Seahawks organization took a shot at Wilson over his airplane aerobics, but Smith wisely steered clear of piling on.