Seahawks mascot takes hilarious shot at Russell Wilson over Twitter

Blitz the Seahawk is joining in on the roast of Russell Wilson.

Blitz, the official mascot of the Seattle Seahawks, went viral this week for a hilarious tweet. Seattle is headed to England for Week 10 to play a game in London against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, Blitz tweeted an in-depth look into his plans for the roughly ten-hour flight. Notably, Blitz said that he would be saving time in the middle of the flight for “High Knees and light stretching.”

Headed to Germany on @delta airlines today. Just in case you are wondering what my in flight plans are: Hours 1-3 in flight movie TBD

Hours 3-4 Dinner

Hours 4-5 Nap

Hours 6-6:30 High Knees and light stretching

Hours 6:30 -9:30 In flight movie #2/#3/NAP

LAND#GoHawks — Blitz the Seahawk (@BlitzTheSeahawk) November 7, 2022

That is, of course, a not-so-subtle swipe at ex-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who now plays for the Denver Broncos. Wilson revealed not too long ago that he was doing high knees in the aisle during a recent Broncos flight while the rest of the team was asleep. The whole story might have been too ridiculous to believe … if it didn’t come from the mouth of Wilson himself.

Though he spent ten years as the Seahawks’ starting QB and brought them a Super Bowl title, Wilson is highly unpopular in Seattle these days, especially given new reports of his alleged issues with the team towards the end. As for Blitz, he was not entirely original with his joke here. Just a few days earlier, an NFL opponent trolled Wilson over the high knees episode as well.