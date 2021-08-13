Giants forced to use assistant coach as practice lineman due to injury issues

The New York Giants are very thin on the offensive line right now due to a string of retirements and injuries. So thin, in fact, that an assistant coach had to step in during practice this week.

Giants assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson stepped in and played left guard during practice on Wednesday. Wilkerson does have experience, having played briefly in the NFL over a decade ago.

Giants have some depth issues on the interior OL right now. Ben Wilkerson is playing LG in this set of walkthrough drills for the "second team." Wilkerson is the assistant offensive line coach. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 11, 2021

So how did the Giants wind up in this position? Veteran offensive linemen Zach Fulton and Joe Looney abruptly retired. Nate Solder has been battling injuries, and several other players have had to temporarily leave practice after suffering minor injuries. Most of the second unit is made up of inexperienced stopgap players at the moment.

The Giants do not appear to have had a great camp so far. This is just the latest evidence of that, and it doesn’t seem to bode well for the upcoming season.