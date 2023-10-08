Evan Neal goes viral for huge mistake days after calling out fans

Evan Neal isn’t doing anything to help his standing with New York Giants fans.

Neal made another error on Sunday during his team’s 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins had three down linemen and then sent an edge rusher and linebacker, making it five total rushers on a play against New York’s offense. The Giants had five offensive linemen and no tight ends, so each lineman should have picked up a pass rusher. Everyone picked up a rusher to block, except for Neal. He let Emmanuel Ogbah go around him, as if he expected running back Eric Gray to pick up Ogbah.

The result was Neal just standing there as Ogbah went past him.

WHAT THE F!!!! Every week, the Giants let an unblocked rusher in for a sack, EVERY WEEK! Its always on Evan Neal's side, too. pic.twitter.com/YXYyGQ9cU2 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 8, 2023

Unfortunately, this is nothing new for Neal. He did the same thing in Week 2 of the season (video here).

Is this the Giants’ blocking scheme? There definitely seems to be something wrong, because it keeps happening where Neal blocks nobody and then Daniel Jones gets pressured. The Giants need to fix that, badly. The fans have a reason to be upset with Neal.