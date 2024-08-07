NFL disciplines Giants, Lions over joint training camp fights

The New York Giants and Detroit Lions have entertained fans by getting into multiple altercations during their joint training camp practices this week, but the NFL was not amused.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Giants and Lions have been fined $200,000 each over the fights that broke out while they were practicing against one another. The fines come several weeks after the NFL sent a memo to teams reminding them that unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated.

NFL confirmed today that the Detroit Lions and New York Giants organizations have each been fined $200,000 for multiple fights that broke out at the joint practices between the clubs earlier this week. All NFL clubs were reminded in a memo sent last month that fighting and… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 7, 2024

Minor scuffles are common during joint practices, but things were particularly chippy between the Giants and Lions. Daniel Jones was right in the mix with one fight that broke out on Monday. Tuesday’s practice then got even uglier, with Giants rookie Malik Nabers and Lions cornerback Kerby Joseph throwing full-blown haymakers at one another (video here).

With a precedent now being set for hefty fines, it would not be a surprise if teams cool it down a bit during joint practices going forward.