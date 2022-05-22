Giants WR underwent offseason knee surgery

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney wore a red jersey during this week’s OTAs. Red jerseys are typically worn by players who aren’t allowed to get hit. The reason Toney was sporting one was revealed on Saturday.

New York Daily News Giants reporter Pat Leonard said that Toney underwent a minor arthroscopic knee procedure but is expected to be ready for training camp.

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a minor arthroscopic knee procedure, sources say, which is why he’s been in a red jersey on the side at spring OTA practices. But he is expected to be fine and ready for training camp https://t.co/bKuPntYrtA — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 21, 2022

It was an interesting offseason for Toney, who was the Giants’ first-round pick in 2021. After not showing up for voluntary minicamp, it was reported that the team was shopping him in trade talks. Giants GM Joe Schoen denied that the team was trying to trade Toney.

Toney was present at recent team workouts, which has led to a decrease in trade speculation.

When healthy, Toney showed glimpses of being a valuable offensive weapon for the Giants.

He caught 39 passes for 420 yards in 10 games in 2021, including a season-high 10 catches and 189 yards in a Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Toney could’ve had an even better game had he not been ejected for throwing a punch.