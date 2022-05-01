Giants GM addresses Kadarius Toney trade rumors

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was asked on Saturday about the trade rumors surrounding wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and he stopped well short of shooting them down.

Schoen and Giants head coach Brian Daboll met with the media to discuss the team’s draft and future plans. A reporter asked if the Giants have “shut the door on trying to trade” Toney. Schoen gave a sarcastic laugh and said Toney is not being shopped. He seemed extremely annoyed when asked to elaborate.

"We're not shopping Kadarius Toney" – Joe Schoen pic.twitter.com/e3e9vYToT0 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 30, 2022

Schoen once said Toney was one of the few untouchables on New York’s roster. That seems to have changed this offseason. Toney, a 2021 first-round pick, has skipped all of the Giants’ offseason workout program to date. He dealt with injuries and frustration over his role during his rookie season. He was also ejected from a game for throwing a punch.

There have been numerous reports that the Giants are shopping Toney. Schoen’s latest comments seemed carefully worded. Even if the Giants are not calling other teams about Toney trades, they are almost certainly listening to offers.