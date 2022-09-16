Has Gisele given Tom Brady an ultimatum?

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are having some difficulties in their relationship, and reports have claimed the issues stem from Brady’s decision to play a 23rd season in the NFL. If Brady still cannot give up playing a year from now, it may cost him his marriage.

In a story that was published in People this week, one source close to Brady and Gisele said the couple’s marriage is not over “by any means.” However, another source said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star knows he needs to retire “if he wants to stay married.”

That sounds an awful lot like Gisele has given Brady an ultimatum. The supermodel discussed Brady’s return to football in a recent interview. While she acknowledged that her husband needs to do what makes him happy, she also made it clear that she has concerns about him continuing to play.

One recent report claimed that while Brady is living in Tampa for the NFL season, Gisele has been in Miami. It seems like the two are going through some sort of separation, but that may not lead to a divorce. Perhaps Gisele has told Brady she will put up with just one more season.