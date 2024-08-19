 Skip to main content
Ex-NFL player arrested after allegedly peeing on fellow airplane passenger

August 19, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Gosder Cherilus looks on

Oct 14, 2013; San Diego, CA, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Gosder Cherilus (78) during the second half against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. The Chargers won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A former NFL player was arrested on Sunday after authorities say he urinated on a fellow passenger while on a transatlantic flight.

Massachusetts State Police say Gosder Cherilus, a former NFL offensive lineman, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing a flight crew early Sunday morning after he allegedly caused a disturbance on a flight from Boston to Dublin, Ireland. Police say the flight had to return to Logan Airport in Boston shortly after takeoff because Cherilus urinated on another passenger and was “unruly.”

Police arrived at Logan Airport at around 2 a.m. to escort Cherilus off the Delta aircraft. The report states that Cherilus “became irate and uncooperative” when police went to take him into custody, according to TMZ.

Cherilus, a 40-year-old resident of Wakefield, Mass., played in college at Boston College from 2003-2007. He was drafted by the Lions in the first round in 2008 and spent his first five NFL seasons in Detroit. Cherilus also played for the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring in 2017. He made 116 starts over nine NFL seasons.

