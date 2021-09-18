Could Ravens OC Greg Roman be on hot seat?

There is already talk of hot seats around the NFL, and one name might be in a bit more danger of losing his job than most.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk released a list of coaches and executives he believes could find their jobs in danger at some point by the end of the season, and rated their danger level on a scale from one to ten. The highest rating — indicating the most danger — went to Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Florio cited Roman’s predictable crunch-time offense and the inability to diversify beyond calling run plays for quarterback Lamar Jackson. He adds that “the clock is already ticking on Roman” after just one game.

There has definitely been growing frustration over the state of Baltimore’s offense, and there was chatter about the league starting to figure it out before the season. The run-heavy system has not been as effective since the 2019 season, and the situation has not been helped by a slew of running back injuries. That’s not Roman’s fault, but a lack of imagination and diversity certainly is.

It wasn’t long ago that Roman was a hot name in head coaching circles. It’s only been one week, but if things don’t improve, it sounds like he might be in danger of having no job at all.