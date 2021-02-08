Here is what Tom Brady said to Tyrann Mathieu in text message

Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu had some heated moments during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but Brady apparently reached out to apologize after the game.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine was told by a source that Brady sent Mathieu a text message immediately after the game. The 43-year-old reportedly called Mathieu a “class act” and a “great leader” and told him he has admired him since his LSU days.

Brady also expressed to Mathieu that he wished he could have apologized in person. He told the safety that what he said during the game was not a reflection of how he feels about him, according to Laine.

Mathieu was called for pass interference on a play near the end of the first half that set up a Tampa Bay touchdown. He talked some trash to Brady after Tampa Bay’s touchdown and pointed his finger in Brady’s face. You can see the video here.

After Kansas City’s 31-9 loss, Mathieu said he had never seen that side of Brady before. He also sent a tweet implying Brady said something very offensive. Mathieu deleted the tweet, but here is a screenshot.

