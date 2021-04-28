Here is when Saquon Barkley should return from torn ACL

Saquon Barkley played in less than two games last season before he tore his ACL, but the New York Giants star is making good progress in his recovery.

Barkley is expected to be ready for the start of the 2021 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

While players have been making full recoveries faster than ever from torn ACLs, it is actually beneficial for Barkley that he suffered his injury so early last season. That gives him nearly a full year to recover, which should mean he is back at 100 percent health well before Week 1.

Barkley tore his ACL on a play where his right knee bent awkwardly underneath him as he was being forced to the sideline. He was able to stand up under his own power but then needed to be helped off the field. You can see a video of the play here.

After rushing for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, Barkley was projected to have a monster third year with the Giants. He’ll have another crack at that in 2021.