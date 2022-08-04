Hollywood Brown arrested for speeding while doing 126 mph

Hollywood Brown was arrested early Wednesday morning ahead of an Arizona Cardinals practice while driving at a crazy speed.

Brown, who was acquired by the team during the offseason, was stopped in north Phoenix while heading southbound in the HOV lane on Loop 101. He was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail for criminal speeding.

98.7 FM radio host John Gambadoro reports that Brown was driving 126 mph before being stopped.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

Brown began training camp on the non-football injury list due to a hamstring issue. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has said the team is easing Brown back into action.

Brown had 91 catches for 1,008 yards and 6 touchdowns last season with Baltimore. The former first-round pick was traded by Baltimore to Arizona in April for a first-round pick.