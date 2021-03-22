Isaiah Wilson clears waivers after being cut by Dolphins

Isaiah Wilson has cleared waivers in a move that surprised absolutely nobody.

Wilson was traded by the Tennessee Titans to the Miami Dolphins on March 8. But Wilson was problematic for Miami, and the team quickly waived him.

Though a recent first-round pick being on waivers would typically attract attention, Wilson cleared waivers and became a free agent.

OT Isaiah Wilson cleared waivers today and is now a free agent. We’ll see if and when his football career resumes as he works through much more important personal matters at this time. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2021

When you look at the behavior Wilson has displayed since being drafted No. 29 overall in last year’s draft, it’s no surprise he wasn’t picked up.

Wilson played just four snaps last season for the Titans and had numerous off-field issues. He seems to be showing no interest in having a professional football career.