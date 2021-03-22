 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 21, 2021

Isaiah Wilson clears waivers after being cut by Dolphins

March 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Isaiah Wilson

Isaiah Wilson has cleared waivers in a move that surprised absolutely nobody.

Wilson was traded by the Tennessee Titans to the Miami Dolphins on March 8. But Wilson was problematic for Miami, and the team quickly waived him.

Though a recent first-round pick being on waivers would typically attract attention, Wilson cleared waivers and became a free agent.

When you look at the behavior Wilson has displayed since being drafted No. 29 overall in last year’s draft, it’s no surprise he wasn’t picked up.

Wilson played just four snaps last season for the Titans and had numerous off-field issues. He seems to be showing no interest in having a professional football career.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus