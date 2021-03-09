Isaiah Wilson traded from Titans to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are taking a chance on Tennessee Titans draft bust Isaiah Wilson.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Dolphins have acquired Wilson from the Titans, and the two teams have also swapped unspecified draft picks as part of the deal.

Sources: The #Dolphins traded for #Titans 1st round OT Isaiah Wilson, with a swap of picks completing the deal. A fresh start for Wilson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

The Titans selected Wilson 29th overall in last year’s NFL Draft, but things went wrong pretty much from the start. The offensive lineman was caught partying multiple times despite COVID-19 restrictions, and was also arrested for driving under the influence. When Wilson tweeted he was finished with the organization, the feeling from the Titans seemed to be mutual.

Wilson was a first-round pick for a reason. If the Dolphins can salvage his career, this could end up being a savvy piece of business for them. That’s largely dependent on Wilson recommitting, though.