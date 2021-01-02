Titans’ Isaiah Wilson parties topless on yacht for New Years

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson’s dreadful rookie season keeps getting worse, and it’s his own fault.

Wilson, who has played only four snaps for the Titans this season, was spotted over New Year’s on a yacht in Miami partying. Also in the video women covered in cash. The video was shared on Instagram by Omar Thompson, the owner and CEO of OSA Group Miami, which claims to offer “upscale personalized services to companies, athletes and celebrities from all social circles in the USA.”

#Titans first round pick Isaiah Wilson seen partying for the New Year on a boat in Miami. Wilson played only four snaps in his rookie season before stepping away to “work on some things”. This will raise questions. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/xrZQiEiITn — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) January 2, 2021

Wilson is currently on the Reserve Non-Football Illness list, with the team blaming that on “personal issues.” This is almost certainly not what the Titans meant or envisioned when that happened.

Ultimately, this is just the latest in a long pattern of behavior for Wilson since the Titans selected him 29th overall in 2020. In August, he was spotted partying at Tennessee State in spite of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. A month later, he was arrested for a DUI while on the COVID/Reserve list. There have been a number of other issues as well.

At this point, Wilson’s inexplicable and consistent lack of judgment is seriously jeopardizing his career. One has to wonder if he’s already wrecked any prospect of a future with the Titans.

