Jackson Mahomes was kicked out of restaurant in previous incident?

Jackson Mahomes was kicked out of the same Kansas City-area lounge where he allegedly committed sexual battery in a previous incident, according to new information.

Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on May 3 and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery over an alleged incident that took place on Feb. 25 at a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas.

On Monday, a copy of the police affidavit was released, and it provided some more information about the case.

According to the affidavit, on Feb. 25, the Overland Park Police Department was dispatched to Aspens Restaurant & Lounge in Overland Park after receiving a complaint from the father of one of the restaurant’s employees. The father said that the employee had been shoved by Mahomes earlier that evening.

The three counts of sexual battery stem from allegations made by the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant (accompanied by some video evidence seen here). She said that Mahomes asked to speak with her in a private room, and then grabbed her by the neck and forcibly kissed her three times, despite her pushing him away.

Mahomes was also alleged to have shoved a waiter who had entered the room to retrieve a water bottle, which is where the battery charge comes from.

According to the affidavit, the restaurant owner told police that they had to kick Mahomes out of the restaurant during a previous incident.

Mahomes’ attorney said in a statement in March that his 22-year-old client did nothing wrong.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” the attorney said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses.

“We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2023.