Jackson Mahomes arrested on aggravated sexual battery charges

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on Wednesday.

Mahomes was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery, according to to KCTV. The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place on Feb. 25 at a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas.

Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, accused Mahomes of forcibly kissing her. Mahomes, 22, was also accused of shoving a 19-year-old waiter multiple times.

Vaughn said Mahomes had grabbed her by the throat and kissed her twice in her office, leaving a faint bruise on her neck. She said Mahomes had asked to speak to her privately in the office regarding the earlier shoving incident, and that she believes Mahomes was intoxicated. The alleged incident was captured via a surveillance video that went viral.

Mahomes’ attorney in March denied the claims against Jackson and said “a short clip of any video does not provide proper context.”

Mahomes has made headlines on numerous occasions for the wrong reasons. Another Kansas City-area restaurant also previously called him out for bad behavior, though in that instance it was nothing incriminating.