Alleged Jackson Mahomes sexual assault video released

Surveillance video of Jackson Mahomes’ alleged sexual assault has been released publicly.

The surveillance video shows a man alleged to be Mahomes grabbing restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn and kissing her on two occasions. Vaughn appears to be attempting to push Mahomes away both times.

Vaughn, a restaurant owner in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, is accusing Mahomes of assault over this incident. Police are investigating this, and there are also allegations that Mahomes shoved a waiter earlier in the evening at the same restaurant.

Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has made headlines on multiple occasions for obnoxious behavior. Another Kansas City restaurant has also previously called him out for bad behavior, though in that instance it was nothing incriminating.