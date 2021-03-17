Jacoby Brissett reportedly also had interest from these two teams

Jacoby Brissett on Tuesday agreed to join the Miami Dolphins, and he apparently had interest from a few other teams.

Palm Beach Post Dolphins reporter Joe Schad said on Twitter that the Jaguars and Eagles are believed to have had interest in Brissett as well.

The Eagles made sense as a potential landing spot because their new head coach Nick Sirianni was the Colts’ offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Brissett has spent the last four seasons with the Colts.

The 28-year-old from West Palm Beach, Fla. reportedly received $5 million guaranteed from the Dolphins. He is expected to back up Tua Tagovailoa at first.