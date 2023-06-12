Could Jaguars play at Daytona during stadium renovations?

The Jacksonville Jaguars may need a temporary home in the coming seasons, and that may force them into a fairly unorthodox arrangement.

Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher confirmed plans to meet with the Jaguars about potentially playing games at the speedway, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN. The Jaguars also confirmed that a meeting was in the works.

Daytona Beach is roughly 90 miles south of Jacksonville, but it does seat 101,500 in its racing configuration. While it is not clear how a football field would work there, both sides clearly view it as a plausible, if unusual solution.

The Jaguars are in talks with the city of Jacksonville over a potential renovation plan for TIAA Bank Field. The plan, if agreed, would require the Jaguars to find a temporary home for two seasons, with the target being to begin construction after the 2025 season.

The Jaguars have been offered another option too, and the appeal there is a more traditional football setup. However, the distance would be a bit greater than a temporary move to Daytona would be.