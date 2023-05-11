Jaguars may have to make unusual move due to stadium renovation

The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning a full renovation of TIAA Bank Field within the next few years which could force them into a rather unusual arrangement.

Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry said Wednesday that the Jaguars may have to play home games elsewhere for two seasons, possibly in 2025 and 2026, due to the renovation. The idea appears to be that the Jaguars would find an alternate site in the city to play games while the renovations are ongoing.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin, however, had an idea of his own. Stricklin said that he would want to explore hosting Jaguars games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, citing its relative proximity to Jacksonville.

Florida AD Scott Stricklin, on hosting Jaguar games at The Swamp during Jacksonville's stadium renovation: "It would be worth exploring hosting games at The Swamp. There are a lot of Jags fans in Gainesville given the close proximity to Jacksonville." #Gators — KevinBrockwayGators (@KevinBrockwayG1) May 11, 2023

Obviously, The Swamp has the facilities to handle an NFL game. Its seating capacity is 88,548, which is actually higher than where the Jaguars play now. Whether the Jaguars could sell that out probably depends on how successful and relevant they will be at that point.

This might be something the Jaguars want to explore, though. At its best, the Swamp can really throw off an opponent, so it might be a nice boost for them if they have to play some games there.