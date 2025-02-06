Jaguars officially hire new offensive coordinator

Liam Coen’s Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff is nearing completion.

The Jaguars announced to social media on Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with Grant Udinski to become their offensive coordinator. Udinski, who is only 29 years old, had been serving as both the assistant quarterbacks coach as well as the assistant offensive coordinator under Kevin O’Connell on the Minnesota Vikings, whom he joined in 2022.

We have agreed to terms with Grant Udinski to become our Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/5PKBOOynrm — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 6, 2025

The Vikings finished the 2024 regular season as a top-12 team in total offense and a top-six team in total passing yards per game. That included a surprise career year from quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Jacksonville had a bit of difficulty filling their OC role. Los Angeles Rams offensive assistant Nathan Scheelhaase decided to stay put despite interest from the Jaguars, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the new Jags head coach Coen’s former team, denied Jacksonville permission to interview multiple offensive coaches. But now the Jaguars have made their OC hire in Udinski just days after they hired a new defensive coordinator away from another NFC North team.