Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game

January 2, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Doug Pederson smiling

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad.

The 28-year-old Charlton was on Chicago’s roster earlier this season, making five total appearances. A former first-round draft pick, Charlton’s best season came with Miami in 2019 when he recorded five sacks and two forced fumbles in just ten games.

The Jaguars, who recently placed defensive end Dawaune Smoot on injured reserve, need a win in Week 18 over the Titans. The two are neck-and-neck in the standings (Jacksonville at 8-8 and Tennessee at 7-9), but whoever wins the game will clinch both the AFC South and a playoff berth.

Charlton, who still has at least one well-known critic to prove wrong, will provide the Jags with more depth on the defensive line and could possibly be elevated to the active roster in time for Sunday’s big game.

