Jaguars sign ex-Super Bowl champion QB in wake of Trevor Lawrence injury

With Trevor Lawrence now out of commission, the Jacksonville Jaguars are working to shore up their quarterback position.

The Jaguars announced Tuesday that they are signing veteran QB John Wolford. The 29-year-old Wolford will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad for the time being.

Undrafted out of Wake Forest, Wolford won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season as Matthew Stafford’s backup. He also got a handful of starts for the Rams in 2022 when Stafford was injured. Wolford then spent the 2023 season as a backup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Wolford was waived by the Bucs before the start of the 2024 campaign and had not been signed since.

The former Pro Bowler Lawrence is currently in concussion protocol after receiving a horrific cheap shot from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in Week 13 (video here). Al-Shaair has since been suspended by the NFL for the hit.

With Jacksonville sitting in prime tank position at 2-10 (tied for the worst record in the league), it would not be surprising to see Lawrence sit out the rest of the season. Thus, it seems that the Jags will move forward with Mac Jones as their starting QB for the remainder of 2024, CJ Beathard backing him up, and Wolford serving as an emergency No. 3.