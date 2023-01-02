Jaire Alexander had message for Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless

The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive on Sunday in part because they completely erased Justin Jefferson, and the man responsible for holding the Minnesota Vikings star in check wants to be sure Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless took note.

Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota’s 23-7 win over the Packers in Week 1. Alexander said leading up to this week’s that he was not too concerned with the stat line from that game and described it as a “fluke.”

The comments generated a bunch of headlines and became a topic on FS1’s “Undisputed,” which is hosted by Sharpe and Bayless. Both Sharpe and Bayless said they do not consider Alexander an elite cornerback, with Skip saying Alexander is “really good at what he does” but “maybe not as good as what he does as (Jefferson is) as what he does.”

Alexander was listening. After he and the Packers held Jefferson to just one catch for 15 yards in Green Bay’s 41-17 win on Sunday, he called out Sharpe and Bayless.

Jaire Alexander: “Tell Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless they need to watch what they say when they talk about me, you feel me? They need to watch what they put out. Talkin’ about, ‘He a good corner.’ I’m a great corner.” pic.twitter.com/a5gamcyH4U — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 2, 2023

“Tell Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless they need to watch what they say when they talk about me, you feel me?” They need to watch what they put out,” Alexander told reporters. “Talking about, ‘He a good corner.’ I’m a great corner.”

Most people expected Jefferson to have another good game against the Packers. After all, he does have 124 catches for 1,771 yards on the season. Alexander has every right to brag about holding the best receiver in football to just one catch, especially after he backed up his own talk.