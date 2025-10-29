Eagles acquire new CB in trade with Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles have added a new player to bolster their defense.

Philly on Wednesday agreed to a trade with the New York Jets that will send cornerback Michael Carter II and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for wide receiver John Metchie and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

The Jets are dealing Carter just a year after agreeing to a 3-year contract extension with him. He had originally been drafted by former Jets GM Joe Douglas, who now works with the Eagles, which could explain part of Philly’s interest in the cornerback.

Carter, a former 5th-round pick out of Duke, has 14 tackles in five games this season. Metchie, a former 2nd-round pick by the Texans, has 4 catches for 18 yards this season. This will be his third team since August as the Texans traded him to the Eagles on Aug. 17.

This is the second defensive player the Eagles have added recently, as they also brought Brandon Graham out of retirement last week. The Jets likely had interest in Metchie due to their injuries at the position. Garrett Wilson has been hurt, while Josh Reynolds was recently placed on injured reserve.