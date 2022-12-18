Jalen Hurts had great gesture for all his offensive linemen

Jalen Hurts is having an MVP-caliber season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the quarterback clearly appreciates the work his offensive line has done to make the success possible.

Hurts this week gifted every Eagles offensive lineman a Louis Vuitton bag, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. He bought the gifts for reserve players and practice squad players in addition to starters.

Most quarterbacks buy gifts for their offensive linemen around Christmas time, and the gesture always seems to go a long way. The fact that Hurts included practice squad players was a nice touch.

Hurts has thrown for 3,517 yards, 22 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions through 13 games this season. The former Alabama star has added 686 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. The Eagles are 12-1 heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles have had stellar offensive line play this season, which is one of the main reasons Hurts is on pace to set an impressive NFL record.