Jalen Hurts on pace to set impressive NFL record

Jalen Hurts has morphed into a full-blown superstar in his second NFL season, and the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will do something no player at his position has ever done if he continues on his current pace.

Hurts has thrown for 3,517 yards, 22 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions through 13 games this season. The former Alabama star has added 686 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. As Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports notes, Hurts is inching toward becoming the first player in NFL history with 4,000-plus passing yards and 800-plus rushing yards in a single season.

Jalen Hurts is on pace for 4,128 pass yards and 897 rush yards. The #NFL never had a player throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 800 yards in a season. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Hk2HOJN0yE — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) December 14, 2022

One thing that could work against Hurts is that the Eagles are 12-1 and have already clinched a playoff spot. They have a two-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East heading into Week 15. If Philly manages to wrap up the division title before Week 18, Hurts and other starters will probably rest.

Either way, Hurts is having an MVP-caliber season. He is a true dual-threat QB who has been impossible to defend at times. The numbers show that.