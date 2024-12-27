Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley team-up to buy Christmas gifts for Eagles’ O-line

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley both put on their Santa hats earlier this week to spread some holiday cheer among the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line.

In what has become a Christmas tradition among quarterbacks, Hurts ponied up to buy every Eagles O-lineman a golf cart. Each came customized with the players’ names and numbers on them.

Luckily for Hurts, Barkley was willing to split the bill with him. The two Eagles stars watched as their burly blockers test-drove their new sets of wheels.

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley bought their offensive linemen golf carts for Christmas: pic.twitter.com/QuaXALmrSq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2024

The two Pro Bowlers did not let the Eagles’ O-line have all the fun. Hurts and Barkley both got their own carts and were seen trying them out right as the video ended.

Given Barkley’s stellar season thus far, it’s no surprise to see him join Hurts in making the generous gesture.

Through 15 games played, Barkley leads the league in both rushing yards (1,838) and total carries (314). His 13 rushing touchdowns ranks is tied four 4th in the NFL. Barkley also leads the NFL in total yards from scrimmage (2,114) thanks to his 31 catches for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Hurts has been dealing with a concussion he suffered in a Week 16 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles seem to be preparing for Week 17 without Hurts.

Hurts and Barkley took a page out of Patrick Mahomes’ gifting playbook. The Kansas City Chiefs star had the same gift idea last Christmas. But arguably no quarterback was able to top what Brock Purdy got the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive line for Christmas this year.