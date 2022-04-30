 Skip to main content
Jalen Ramsey wants Rams fans to recruit 1 star player

April 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
The Los Angeles Rams have become a haven for big names in the last few years, and Jalen Ramsey wants the team to add another one.

Ramsey took to Twitter on Saturday to urge Rams fans to try to recruit defensive back Tyrann Mathieu to the team. Mathieu is currently a free agent after departing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ramsey might not need to do much work here. Reports earlier in the month suggested that Mathieu and the Rams had mutual interest. Money would probably be the most significant obstacle to getting something done, but that can likely be dealt with if both sides are that interested.

Ramsey’s player recruitment efforts have been fairly successful in the past. They may work here as well.

