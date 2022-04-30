Jalen Ramsey wants Rams fans to recruit 1 star player

The Los Angeles Rams have become a haven for big names in the last few years, and Jalen Ramsey wants the team to add another one.

Ramsey took to Twitter on Saturday to urge Rams fans to try to recruit defensive back Tyrann Mathieu to the team. Mathieu is currently a free agent after departing the Kansas City Chiefs.

We makin some secondary moves today, I love it @RamsNFL … Rams fans welcome the Rook & welcome back Troy!… & shid while we at it, blow up @Mathieu_Era mentions 👀 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 30, 2022

Ramsey might not need to do much work here. Reports earlier in the month suggested that Mathieu and the Rams had mutual interest. Money would probably be the most significant obstacle to getting something done, but that can likely be dealt with if both sides are that interested.

Ramsey’s player recruitment efforts have been fairly successful in the past. They may work here as well.